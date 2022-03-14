A young man has stirred massive reactions on social media by exhibiting his unique talents to his followers

The Instagram comedian identified as Domb Gorge stunned people after reenacting the talking styles of Davido, Broda Shaggi, and Officer Woos

Domb Gorge got lovely commendations from people who have seen the video of him showcasing the unique talent

A budding comedian with the Instagram user name, Domb Gorge has wowed many people with his unique delivery and they can't stop commending him.

Domb Gorge shared a video of himself talking like music superstar, Davido as he seemed to be talking to Peruzzi in their usual chats.

Man perfects Davido, Broda Shaggi and Officer Woos' voices. Credit: @dombgorge @davido @brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

The rising star also displayed that he is not only gifted with Davido's voice as he spoke and acted like his senior colleagues, Broda Shaggi and Officer Woss.

Many online users have commended him for the pure talents he posses and showered him with encouraging words.

Watch his video below:

Nigerians commend the young man's talents

Social media users have commented on the young man's video, most of them commended his talents and declared their admiration for him.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Samson_obanor:

"Omo… This talent e be talent ."

Waxjharuna:

"You’re good bro."

Regina_sassy:

"I couldn’t hold back but to followyou are too good."

G_krushaofficial:

"Shaggi own was on point."

Hottest_capelo:

"You too lit Abeg."

Collinzo_lee:

"Leave DAVIDO and face shaggi and woose."

Fitjoseph:

"Why didn't u tag those u, used their voice."

Awod_music:

"Do more of this bro."

Strictlyannonymous:

"This your own talent is unique and rare ooo, how many more people can you speak like?"

Source: Legit.ng