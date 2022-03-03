Popular Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie has stated the ready why his children cannot study abroad

The actor said he would succumb to the pressure when he sees an American actor whose child is studying in Nigeria

He also said he is blessed enough to send them abroad but the need to stay back and study here, Nigerians have reacted differently to his position

Ace Nollywood star, Yul Edochie has publicly revealed his plan for his children and it seemed their mother is not so cool about it.

The movie star in a post on social media noted that he cannot send his kids abroad to study and gave a reason for the decision after their mother is advising him to do it.

Yul said he would agree with her if anyone could show him an American actor whose child is schooling in Nigeria.

He further stated that he can afford to do it but he won't:

"I can afford to send my kids abroad to study. God has blessed my hard work. But No. They'll study here. To build Nigeria we must love Nigeria."

Nigerians applaud him

Nigerians have reacted differently to Yul's stance on his children schooling abroad, most of them commended him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialblessingceo:

"Na here we dey oooo. We must make am here."

Bigkelvin911:

"Ukraine has given a typical example we should love and fight for our nation I believe everything will be well again I come in peace."

Aza_paybillz:

"Proud NigerianWe keep supporting."

Giver_ig:

"If only them go hear truth and believe the truth and work towards the Truth, then I shall say Nigeria is a good place."

Northern youths declare support for Yul Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie expressed his joy after the North Central youth declared their support for him.

The actor opined that the older generation divided and crippled the nation for too long with tribalism and religion.

He called on the younger generation to join hands in fixing the country and Nigerians reacted differently to his call.

