Show Me a US Actor Whose Child Is Schooling in Nigeria: Yul Edochi States Why His Kids Cannot Study Abroad
- Popular Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie has stated the ready why his children cannot study abroad
- The actor said he would succumb to the pressure when he sees an American actor whose child is studying in Nigeria
- He also said he is blessed enough to send them abroad but the need to stay back and study here, Nigerians have reacted differently to his position
Ace Nollywood star, Yul Edochie has publicly revealed his plan for his children and it seemed their mother is not so cool about it.
The movie star in a post on social media noted that he cannot send his kids abroad to study and gave a reason for the decision after their mother is advising him to do it.
Yul said he would agree with her if anyone could show him an American actor whose child is schooling in Nigeria.
He further stated that he can afford to do it but he won't:
"I can afford to send my kids abroad to study. God has blessed my hard work. But No. They'll study here. To build Nigeria we must love Nigeria."
Check out his post below:
Nigerians applaud him
Nigerians have reacted differently to Yul's stance on his children schooling abroad, most of them commended him.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Officialblessingceo:
"Na here we dey oooo. We must make am here."
Bigkelvin911:
"Ukraine has given a typical example we should love and fight for our nation I believe everything will be well again I come in peace."
Aza_paybillz:
"Proud NigerianWe keep supporting."
Giver_ig:
"If only them go hear truth and believe the truth and work towards the Truth, then I shall say Nigeria is a good place."
