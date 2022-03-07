A Nigerian man has stated that he prefers to be a slave in Ukraine than to live in bondage in the West African country

The Abuja resident stated this while responding to Legit TV's vox pop as regards Ukraine's ambassador's statement that people willing to join the army will pay $1,000 in visa fee

The man added that dying in Ukraine is way better than doing same in Nigeria as he highlighted some of the ills in the West African nation

An Abuja resident has decried the many ills in the country as he said that the $1,000 (N415k) visa fee still wouldn't deter him from joining the Ukraine army.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria had through its Second Secretary, Bohdan Soltys, on Thursday, March 3 revealed that Nigerians willing to join the country's forces in its fight against Russia will fork out $1,000 (N415k) each for their visas and tickets.

The man said he'd rather be a slave in Ukraine

Source: Facebook

Speaking with Legit TV during its street vox pop on the matter, the man slammed the nation's president for offering $1m to Afghanistan at a time the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on strike.

He also knocked Buhari for travelling to the UK for a medical check-up.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He prefers to be a slave in Ukraine

The man added that Nigeria is nothing to write home about, stating that he prefers to be a slave in Ukraine than to reside in Nigeria.

He also doesn't mind having his wife fly to Ukraine despite its current crisis.

"I can even take my pregnant wife abroad (Ukraine) to go and work and die there. I prefer it to her dying in Nigerian hospitals without power supply, water oxygen, hospital beds and the required medical personnel,'' he said angrily.

Some Nigerians do not share his sentiment

Kelvin Maldini stated:

"Anybody that pays that $1000 to go and fight for a country that isn’t yours which you know you might not make it back alive is a big fool na me talk am… imagine paying for your own death."

Anthony Onifade O wrote:

"Seems so many people don't know what it means to be a slave. When you taste the wrath of your master you will remember your place, you will not only humbled by force you will be a subject of fear."

Abraham Rain said:

"That man want pack all his family to Ukraine Why? cos they want to escape poverty TF!. Not his fault this country is hard many no longer have the mentality to reason well. Nawa for these leaders."

Joseph Musa opined:

"Ukrainian started the war when they agreed to join NATO they should face there war ooo. It's even funny, I should pay 1000$ to go and fight someone war who don't know me and don't even respect me . Nigerians are not foolish, this talk should not even come up at the first instance it make Nigerians look disparate."

FG makes move against Nigerians seeking to volunteer for Ukraine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government had made a move against Nigerians willing to volunteer as fighters for Ukraine.

A statement released on Monday, March 7, by the ministry's spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, warned that the federal government would not tolerate such registration by citizens.

Omayuli added that the Nigerian government would be engaging with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant agencies and organisations to prevent this exodus of citizens.

Source: Legit.ng