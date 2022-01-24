Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has expressed his joy after the North Central youths declared their support for him

The actor opined that the older generation divided and crippled the nation for too long with tribalism and religion

He called on the younger generation to join hands in fixing the country, sparking different reactions from Nigerians

Ace Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, got a major boost in his ambition to become Nigeria's president and he has shared his excitement on Instagram.

The movie star got the support of the North Central youths and opined that the older generations have succeeded in dividing and crippling the nation.

Northern youths have shown their support for Yul Edochie. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He thanked the northern youths for their support and called on others to join the campaign of fixing the country. His message read:

"The older generation have divided and crippled us for too long with Tribalism and Religion. We're tired of it. It's time to unite and move our country forward, we're one, yes we can and we will. This means a lot to the younger generation."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The actor also declared no one is fixing the country except the people do it themselves.

Check out the post below:

Reactions to Yul's post

Nigerians have reacted differently to nothern youths support for Yul.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kiddgocrazy:

"We love you sir but please start from somewhere else not just the Top! Let’s know your abilities and inabilities maybe Chairman, Councilor, Senate or even House of Reps #Respectfully!"

Chiedubelzy:

"Is this party registered."

Handel_benny:

"I don't know why this looks like a joke to me when we are fighting for sensation and disintegration,an eastern soil of the land is fighting for presidency position. Ike gwuru. Meanwhile goodluck."

Berlin_4pf:

"Sir is a good thing you're doing, but we need strategy, perhaps in an interview you can tell us what plans you've for the country 9ja and how you can make it better with the little that's remaining, even little to borrow. Thanks a lot, Yul for president 2023.."

Prophetessclydie:

"All the way from USA I'm pulling for you yuledochie n I hope you win to bring change in Nigeria Mr.President Elect."

Davidjonessofficial_:

"With God almighty u shall surely win ijn."

Why Atiku must support my presidential ambition

Yul Edochie Legit.ng earlier reported that former presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar should support in becoming Nigeria's next president.

The actor revealed that in 2019 he supported the former vice president in his ambition to become president.

Edochie expressed hope Atiku will support him the same way he did during the last presidential election after stating that he resigned from his government appointment during the last general election.

Source: Legit.ng