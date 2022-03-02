Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani has sparked reactions on social media for pushing her creativity in a music video commissioned for her 40th birthday

The video featured Lawani’s lastborn daughter, her two other children and her masked husband, Dee Unknown

Many flooded the comment section with congratulatory birthday messages for the celebrant as they also commended the creativity in her music video

Popular fashion designer and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, knows how to get people talking on social media and she just did it again with a music video in celebration of her 40th birthday.

The mother of three clocked 40 on Tuesday, March 1, and she decided to share her story with the world through the music video.

Toyin Lawani releases music video to mark 40th birthday. Photo: @tiannahsplacemepire

Source: Instagram

Lawani brought her family members together for the six minutes clip which tells a story of her personal struggles in life and how she made it to the top.

A striking scene in the video captured the businesswoman’s months old daughter, Tinuke, being placed in a basket and getting washed ashore to the seaside.

Her other children, Tenor and Tiannah, also featured prominently in the clip alongside her masked husband, Dee Unknown.

Tiannah was the main character of the video as several scenes captured her fighting physical battles all in a bid to conquer and reach the top.

Sharing the video with fans, she wrote:

“I said my 40th needs to be special and it is , that’s why I’m focused on prayers , most of you don’t even know what I’ve been through but , I break boundaries everyday because I want to continue being the source of inspiration to you all.”

Watch the clip below:

Fans, colleagues congratulate Toyin Lawani

mariachikebenjamin said:

"Wow is all I can say! Happy 40th, you look super young."

thescarletgomez said:

"Your talent is undisputed happy birthday queen."

eslameeyah said:

"My head was swelling while watching this video... Happy birthday ma... Wonderful storyline and beautiful video."

dcubesignature said:

"Wow I love it ,this video is everything,welcome to the forth floor of fabulosity,grace and peace Happy birthday fashion goddesses."

cherry_ruth_ said:

"Omo I’m just here imagining the time you use in making all this outfit weldone mama."

mizwanneka said:

"Wowwwwwwwww I love the story . Happy birthday queen."

