Nollywood’s Sunkanmi Omobolanle has expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the almighty as he witnesses another birthday celebration

The actor popular for his roles in Yoruba movies clocked the age of 41 to the surprise of his fans and followers on social media

Many flooded the actor’s comment section with congratulatory birthday messages while making remarks about his youthful appearance

Nollywood actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle has been heartily celebrated by friends, family and industry colleagues on the occasion of yet another birthday celebration.

The movie star turned 41 on Tuesday, March 1, to the surprise of fans and followers who have always considered him to be much younger.

Nollywood actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle clocks 41 in style. Photo: @sunkanmi_omobolanle

Source: Instagram

A thankful Omobolanle gave his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the almighty for counting him lucky to witness another year on earth.

The actor equally shared a photo post to mark the new age. See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Sunkanmi Omobolanle

opeyemi_aiyeola1 said:

"Happy birthday ageless love."

itz_pappie said:

"Age with grace 41 like 25."

leothaviper said:

"Lol Omo egbon no take young nigga role again for movies abeg you Dey deceive us if no be say I calcu since when I don see u for tv I no go believe say u don clock 31 sev talk less of 41 Omo eyin Gan o kere o."

officialtaiwoadeyemi said:

"Egbon mi Vampire! You no wan old again. Happy birthday bro. I love you."

bukola_adeeyo said:

"Happy birthday my brother from another mother,May God grant you all your wishes and heart desireslove you My Vampire."

