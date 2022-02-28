Veteran entertainer Ogogo is the latest Nollywood celebrity to bag a chieftaincy title in the entertainment industry

The actor, popular for his roles in Yoruba movie productions, was recently installed as the Otun Mayegun of Ilaro

Ogogo took to his Instagram page with photos, videos from the installation ceremony as he thanked everyone who showed up to celebrate with him

Fans and colleagues of the entertainer were seen in his comment section with congratulatory messages for the well-deserved title

Popular Nigerian actor Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo has now added a chieftaincy title to his name to the delight of fans and supporters.

The veteran Yoruba film star took to social media with videos from his installation ceremony as the Mayegun of Ilaro Yewa-Land.

Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo bags title as Otun Mayegun of Ilaro.

Source: Instagram

A portion of the video captured the actor’s customised cap, a pair of shoes and the royal beads that indicate his new position as a chief.

Sharing the post, Ogogo gave thanks to the almighty. He wrote:

"It's never about how it begins but how it ends. My gratitude to all the backbone who see if fit to always be reliant. To my King , Ki ade pe lori To my clan I remain forever grateful."



Other videos shared on his page captured the jubilation that went down at the venue of his installation party.

The actor also extended his appreciation to everyone who came out to celebrate with him.



Congratulatory messages pour in for Ogogo

officialafeezowo said:

"Congratulations to our living legend."

iambimpeakintunde said:

"officialafeezowo sir , well deserved Baaba mii."

mumgbeke said:

"Congratulations sir ❤️More beautiful blessings to come."

tunexyoba said:

"olori105 odo our living legend,this is well deserved Sir❤️❤️❤️Almost 4 decades in the game no be shere shere,more feathers to your cap Sire."

olori105 said:

"Congratulation sir ire loju owo nri Ire, Ayo, Idunnu Pelu Alaafia ti nse Aiku Baale oro ko maa je ti yin May you live long to eat the fruit of your labor in good health."

Source: Legit.ng