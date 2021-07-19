Nollywood star Kate Henshaw has been lovingly celebrated by many on the occasion of her 50th birthday

The actress took to her Instagram page with beautiful photos that had been specially taken for the occasion

Fans and colleagues in the industry flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages for the movie star

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has a lot to be grateful for as she clocks a new age on Monday, July 19.

The veteran film star clocked 50 but she looks nothing like her age in beautiful photos which she posted on her Instagram page.

Kate in one of her posts said she would never have made it this far in life without the intervention of the almighty God.

She wrote:

"Never would have made it this far without the King of Kings...The laughter and joy in my life testifies of His goodness and mercy over me.....I am highly favoured!!This I know."

In a different post, the actress said the lord alone is her source as she heartily gave thanks to him.

Kate dances energetically in video post

The celebrant also posted an energetic dance video in celebration of her new age. Kate was able to make moves that would have been somewhat challenging for an average 50-year-old woman.

Fans, colleagues congratulate Kate

The movie star also received congratulatory birthday messages from her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

funkejenifaakindele said:

"Happy birthday my darling sister."

jay_onair said:

"50?????? Wild!!!! Happy birthday Aunty Kate! Sending you all the love."

anita_okoye said:

"Auntie K8!!!!! Happy Happy Birthday Love you loads! You are simply amazing."

stelladamasus said:

"Gboleeeeee he le le oooooo. I can't keep calm. Happy birthday sweetheart. If I look half as good as you at 50 na massive Thanksgiving o. Love you plenty."

ritadominic said:

"Happy birthday baby."

