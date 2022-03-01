Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has reached another important milestone and she happily shared the good news with her fans on social media

The film star announced that she would be having the housewarming ceremony for her newly completed Lekki house

Bakare disclosed that fuji maestro, KWAM1, is billed to perform at the opening as many flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

The new month has started on a rather interesting note for Nollywood actress Laide Bakare, as suggested by a post shared on her Instagram page.

According to the actress, the month of March is going to see her officially having the housewarming ceremony for her newly completed house in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

Actress Laide Bakare to throw housewarming party for new house. Photo: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Bakare explained that she never thought it would be easy to put up a building in the highbrow area but God came to her aid in a miraculous way.

In her words:

"And finally it's the month of March that I will be opening my New Home in lekki where i never thought its gonna be easy, and hey finally finally GOD CAME THROUGH FOR ME IN A MIRACLELOUS WAY, I'm extremely grateful ya Allah."

The overjoyed actress called for the official countdown to the grand day while emphasizing that it’s not her first house project but having one built in Lekki still remains a huge surprise to her.

Bakare said people coming to celebrate should expect to part hard as fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall would be performing at the ceremony.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Laide Bakare

debe_queen said:

"Happy New Month darling.... Congratulations ... I'm so happy for you.... Dan!!! I wish I could attend.... Time to burn brighter than the sun baby."

kitanstouch said:

"Congratulations ma."

ademola_olamilekan_jamiu said:

"Congratulations...more keys innsha Allah."

damilolaahmad4 said:

"Congratulations mama and happy new month."

iamadeniyitayo said:

"Congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng