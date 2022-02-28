Oba Saheed Elegushi and his second wife, Queen Hadiza, have reportedly lost their only son and heir apparent to the throne

The royal family and the whole of Ikateland is said to have been thrown into mourning over news of the prince’s demise

The sad news soon made the rounds on social media and internet users have sympathized with the monarch and his family

Nigerian monarch, Oba Saheed Elegushi and his second wife, Queen Hadiza, have been hit with a great loss over the death of their son.

According to reports making the rounds online, Oba Elegushi and Queen Hadiza’s only son and heir apparent is no more.

The young prince is said to have been just one year and seven months old before his unfortunate death.

Oba Saheed Elegushi and Queen Hadiza reportedly lose only son. Photos: @hrmsaelegushi

Source: Instagram

He was born on August 21, 2020, at a hospital in London and the news of his death has dealt a strong blow on Ikateland.

However, very few detail has been shared about the circumstances surrounding the young prince’s death.

Internet users sympathise with Oba Elegushi and wife

Soon after the news of the prince’s death hit social media, numerous internet users dropped their condolence messages online.

Read some of their comments below:

Mathewymcmb:

“No parents deserve go through this .”

Megamarketingsolution:

“That is very Sad. May God be with him and his family.”

Bonadafeoil:

“This is heartbreaking may his soul rest in peace.”

Rickybee4:

“Oooh my God’s. May Almighty console them.”

Balo_ng:

“No words Ya Allah rest his soul and grant him jannatul firdaus .”

Boniks_cosmetics:

“ so sad God will give them another one.”

The_monumental_guy:

“Some spiritual sh*it is going on.”

Asanma_uc_colllections:

“Chaiiii may his little soul rest in peace.”

Ketostore_ng:

“ this is sad. God please comfort his family.”

So sad.

