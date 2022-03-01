Popular Nigerian singer, Skiibii, has now grown his garage by one after he bought a Maybach GLS 600 SUV

The music star recently took delivery of the Mercedes Benz said to be worth millions of naira and he unveiled it on social media

Numerous internet users gushed over the impressive new ride after the singer posted the video online

Popular Nigerian music star, Skiibii, is now the owner of a brand new Maybach GLS 600 SUV said to be worth millions of naira.

Taking to social media via his Instagram story, the Baddest Boy crooner posted videos of his new whip as he unveiled it.

The sleek black-coloured ride had the singer gushing as he described it has his baby.

Singer Skiibii buys brand new Maybach GLS 600 SUV. Photos: @skiibii

Source: Instagram

According to him, “baby has landed”.

Skiibii also posted videos showing his Maybach’s nice paintwork as well as lovely interior.

The Maybach GLS 600 reportedly cost him millions of naira.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Numerous fans of the singer took to social media to commend him on his new ride. Read some of their comments below:

Balogun_bigwave:

“This one pass 100 milli.”

Jerryclefadam:

“Baddest boy indeed. pls practice what you singI Stan Skibbi.”

Verified_marlian1:

“He don use us cash out.”

Rita_idowu:

“Anybody wen ft OBO must cash out normally .”

Osho_me_na_fe:

“This skibii money yahoo or small 419 Dey inside cause Weitin him Dey sing .”

Mabel_edewor:

“Congratulations .”

Isiekwemarian:

“The streets are doing well oh .”

Bremz_beauty:

“That’s how star do .”

Nice one.

