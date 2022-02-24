Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again spend heavily on a new customized diamond-studded pendant

This time around, the top singer got a customized Number 001 pendant with the Nigerian flag on it

While some fans felt Davido was trying to say he is the number one in the country, Wizkid’s fans have reacted to it

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has splurged on expensive jewellery for the umpteenth time after he got a customized number 001 pendant.

Taking to his Instagram story, the music star showed off the heavily studded diamond pendant to the joy of fans.

The diamond pendant was made with white and green stones and also had a Nigerian flag as well as the number 001.

Davido flaunts newly acquired number 001 diamond pendant online. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

See below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Wizkid FC and other fans react

Videos and photos of Davido’s latest diamond soon went viral online and it caused a lot of buzz on the social media space.

While many people noted that money is good and praised Davido for getting yet another expensive diamond pendant, Wizkid’s fans were not having it and noted that Machala is their own number 001.

Read some of their comments below:

Owolawitola:

“This thing no heavy?”

Moon_charis1:

“Baddest! .”

___Omah__:

“Money is good bruh .”

Mrsmile_comedian:

“Omo who say money no good?”

Cslarkofficial:

“Number 1 .”

Qeelsthoughts:

“Machala forever .”

Ebuka_nyovest:

“In Isreal voice my oga, olori oko, apata kiti .”

Alemoh._:

“But wizkid Na 001 .”

Roz_p1472:

“Nigeria Squid Game, OBO just picked 001 , what’s yours ?”

Kingabcos:

“Na evrytime dis one dey acquire acquire.”

Interesting.

Davido hails his son Ifeanyi, calls him a billionaire

Davido has started to let his only son, Ifeanyi, know that he is the son of a billionaire.

In clips posted online, Ifeanyi was seen stepping outside the main house when Davido pointed his camera at him and started to gush over his beauty.

Davido’s comments soon caught Ifeanyi’s attention and the little boy walked to where his father was sitting with some of his guys.

The singer and other onlookers then started to hail Ifeanyi and call him not just the son of a billionaire, but a billionaire himself.

Source: Legit.ng