Popular Nollywood actor Sam Obiago aka Daddy Sam tragically passed away two day before Christmas last year

The late actor has been laid to rest in Delta state today February 11 and his colleagues showed up to pay their last respect

Videos and photos from the event have flooded social media with many people pointing out how good the late Obiago was

Nollywood has finally laid to rest one of its own, Sam Obiago aka Daddy Sam and his colleagues attended to pay their last respect to him.

Daddy Sam, unfortunately, passed away on December 23 2021 and the movie industry was thrown into heavy mourning.

Nollywood stars attend Sam Obiago's burial Photo credit: @ugezujugezu/@mikeezu

Source: Instagram

Rest in peace Sam

Several Nollywood stars like Mike Ezuruonuye, Emeka Okoye, Ebelle Okaro, Ugezu J. Ugezu, and others who attended the event in Delta state took to social media with photos and videos.

"R.I.P Uncle Sam Obiago "

"Rest In Peace Daddy Sam. You are indeed a good man. Nollywood misses you."

"11th February, A sad Day for Nollywood..Today we Bury Daddy Sam...May His Soul Rest in Peace, Amen."

"Farewell in your journey to eternity daddy Sam.you’d never be forgotten,rest in peace."

A night of tribute was also held in honour of the late Obiago who was a good colleague and man to all.

"NIGHT OF TRIBUTE. A BROTHER, A FRIEND AND MORE. LATE SAM OBIAGO."

I feel this one in my heart

Actress Amarach Igidimbah penned an emotional note and noted that even while the late Obiago was sick and she was as well, he kept checking up on her.

"I feel this one in my heart deeply from your own sick bed Just in November you were still calling and checking on me everyday when I told you I was admitted till I left the hospital ...... And today of all days My phone gallery decided to pop up slide 2 as memory ...... Daddy everyone you came in contact with while you were here ,has 1 or 2 good things to say about you so no doubt the angels will gladly welcome you in their midst ........... REST IN PEACE DADDY SAM , YOU WILL BE MISSED "

See the post below:

Nigerians mourn Daddy Sam

officialteamkan:

"May God forgives his sins and grant him paradise "

laz_b:

"May his soul rest in peace."

sphilile_noah:

"The legend has fallenmay his soul rest in peace"

udokwutessy:

"We are dust and unto dust we shall return..May his soul rest in peace."

thelmavee04:

"Love from SA....you kept us entertained Heavens has gained an angel fly high"

samdedesdx:

"He was a good man. May his soul rest in peace."

Baba Suwe passes away

The Nollywood industry was thrown into mourning as veteran actor Babatunde Omidina popularly called Baba Suwe was certified dead.

The report of his passing was shared by actress Fali Werepe on her Instagram page. With tears emoji, the actress just said that the veteran actor is gone.

One of Baba Suwe's children confirmed the news on Instagram as he stated that the actor died on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Source: Legit.ng