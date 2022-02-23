Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has continued to fight dirty on social media following James Brown’s relocation to the UK

The socialite had continued to troll James online and a number of people came to his defence including writer Solomon Buchi

Buchi blasted Bob on Twitter and advised him to stop trolling James for making a great move with his life

This angered Bobrisky and the crossdresser shared old chats with Buchi, detailing how he sent him money in the past

The drama on social media between crossdressers, Bobrisky and James Brown, doesn’t seem likely to end soon and writer Solomon Buchi has weighed in.

After Bob had incessantly trolled James on social media as he relocated to the UK for his studies, Buchi reacted.

Solomon Buchi and Bobrisy fight dirty on social media as writer defends James Brown. Photos: @solomon_buchi, @bobrisky222, @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

In a series of posts on Twitter, the writer told Bob to leave James alone because he is on his way to sustainable relevance.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Buchi accused Bobrisky of not having class and wisdom and noted that everything is not about money that the crossdresser is known to brag with.

The writer advised Bob to face his own ministry which consists of talking in fake accents on Snapchat, dancing like a sheep and bragging about being the richest person.

According to Buchi, James appears to be more liked by people because he is entertaining. On a final note, the writer told Bob to stop berating James’ decision to study abroad.

See his tweets below:

Bobrisky reacts to Buchi's comment

Not long after Solomon Buchi dragged the crossdresser on Twitter, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to reply to him.

In an unsurprising move, Bob shared a series of screenshots of chats he had with Buchi in the past, showing how he sent him money for services rendered.

The crossdresser then took to his caption to claim that Buchi was once a beggar and gloated about employing him in the past and dropping his services because he was two-faced.

See screenshots of some of the chats below:

Bobrisky claims he sent money to Solomon Buchi in the past, calls him a beggar. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

One of Bob’s captions reads:

“Someone you employ and pay to write ur captions for you wanna talk too . I still remain d boss my darling... In as much as you have once earned monthly salary from me shut ur dirty mouth up broke idiot !!!!!!!!!!! Two face fools everywhere.”

Solomon Buchi defends himself

Buchi later took to Bobrisky’s comment section to react to the crossdresser’s claims. The writer noted that he had performed writing services for the socialite who even struggled to pay his fees.

In his words:

“Bobrisky. You never employed me. You needed me to ghostwrite for you bobrisky! You only cut the part of the screenshot to actually suit your agenda lmao. Should I drop all the screenshots?

"I literally wrote your captions. I wrote rejoinders for you and Bobrisky, you couldn’t pay me my worth. You texted me last, you have forgotten?

"I sent my account number here cos you offered to help me get a new phone. You sent me 100K. Everyone knows about it. I have never asked you for a dime. I have all our chats.

"Again, you never employed me. You couldn’t pay me my price even when I slashed it. You’re a joke! Don’t worry, I’ll give you the attention you need.”

Solomon Buchi then proceeded to his page to share the full chat he had with Bobrisky detailing all they spoke about. See below:

Internet users react

Social media has been buzzing over the exchange between Bobrisky and Solomon Buchi. Read some of their comments below:

Mehhyorr:

"EMOTIONAL DAMAGE!!!!!!!!!!!!!."

J.o.y_aliba:

"And this ladies and gentlemen is how you go to war!!! ."

__Riella__:

"THE FULL STORY, WHAT WE LOVE TO SEE!."

Iloihuomaesther:

"In this life, please be keeping receipts."

Joj0.ik:

“You are famous, Bobrisky, but not relevant” Eiiiiiiiii."

Nawa o.

Bobrisky has made zero investment in personal growth - N6

Nigerian media personality, N6, has reacted after crossdresser James Brown travelled to the UK to further his studies and compared him to his counterpart, Bobrisky.

Taking to his Instagram story, N6 could not hide his admiration for James and noted that the young guy saved all the money he got from influencing and paid for an education in the UK, thereby giving himself the promise of a better life and better opportunities.

According to N6, James Brown did not rush to buy a Benz unlike his counterpart, Bobrisky, who has been known to lie unprovoked on social media.

The media personality added that after many years of making money, Bobrisky has had zero investment in his personal growth.

Source: Legit.ng