Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has continued to slam his junior colleague, James Brown on social media

In a new interview with Daddy Freeze, Bobrisky boasted about making James Brown who he is today and giving him money in the past

James Brown eventually replied Bob and noted that he has a lot in stock for fans this year and has collected the crown

The battle between Nigerian crossdressers, Bobrisky and James Brown, has continued to dominate the social media space.

After incessantly dragging James Brown online, Bobrisky got on an Instagram live with media personality, Daddy Freeze, to share more.

Battle of the crossdressers: Bobrisky and James Brown continue to fight online. Photos: @bobrisky222, @wf_jamesbrown

During the interview, Bob stated that he is the one who made James Brown who he is and recounted how he invited him to his house, gave him money and posted him on social media in the past.

He said:

“This James Brown that is shouting, I made James Brown, I will say it anywhere, and I made him who he is today. I posted James Brown on my page, when all these people were condemning him, calling him names, that was when he just came out, I was the person that asked him to come to my house, I gave him money. So it’s fine if he is who he is today.”

Not stopping there, Bobrisky added that all the people who came close to him did so because they wanted the fame and his money.

I am the queen now - James Brown responds

Also on Daddy Freeze’s Instagram live, James Brown noted that he and Bobrisky used to be close in the past and he actually liked him a lot.

The crossdresser however noted that the fact that Bob started to follow his own timeline to create content is really bad.

James added that he is now the one leading the whole thing and he is the queen now because Bobrisky has handed the crown to him.

James said:

“All I did was come to London to school.”

The crossdresser also added that he is not one to brag about doing his things until he can actually show people. According to him, he still has more surprises in stock for fans this year.

See the videos below:

Fans’ reactions

Milly_baby2:

“James really talked with wisdom .”

June_xena:

“Ok o __james brown ,he is still your elder __she was in the game before you __Give him the respect.”

I_am_zorah:

“ this is bob means of entertainment, take controversy away from him and you will notice he has nothing to offer, James on the other hand will make you laugh from his silliness .”

Prettylisa_007:

“Russia has declared war and this is what is bothering Bob???? ”

Official.innocentia:

“I just imagine the kind of social anxiety Bobrisky must be dealing with. Imagine not feeling comfortable enough to show up on camera without filters. It must be emotionally draining.”

Bobrisky brags about schooling in UNILAG, trolls James Brown

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky earlier replied to critics who compared him to one of his colleagues, James Brown.

Social media users have been dragging Bobrisky since the video of James Brown studying in a UK school emerged and asking him about when he will emulate his colleague.

Bobrisky went on Instagram live to troll James and asked a thoughtful question:

"Which better school dey operate for London in winter?"

Another fan asked the crossdresser about when he will get back to school and he made a revelation that he finished from UNILAG.

