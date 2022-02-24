Rising star Portable has joined several Nigerians who have reacted to the arrest of singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad by NDLEA officials

The Zazu crooner in a video making the rounds online heavily condemned the arrest while making a case for cannabis use

Portable’s video stirred different reactions from Nigerians on social media with people advising him to keep out of the matter

Controversial rising star Portable has expressed his strong reservations at the recent arrest of colleagues Zinoleesky and Mohbad by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported the young music stars were whisked away during a midnight raid at their Lagos residence on Thursday, February 24.

Portable calls out NDLEA over Zinoleesky, Mohbad arrest. Photo: @portablebaeby/@iammohbad/@zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

A video showing the exchange had surfaced on social media with people condemning the approach of the federal agency.

In a video making the round online, Portable heavily clamped down on the NDLEA while making a case for cannabis use in the country.

The singer made it clear that people should be free to do as they desire in the confines of their places of residence.

Portable equally stated that he wouldn’t go easy on any operative of the federal agency who makes an attempt to approach him.

Watch the video below:

Portable's reaction gets people talking

mrlilgaga said:

"If they carry this one now, nobody go come collect you. W**d is illegal in Nigeria so if you're smoking it, you can be busted anytime anywhere except FELA SHRINE."

iam_yungjoc said:

"Bruh you don't have to involve yourself."

lovedoctorfab said:

"This one don use him hand find trouble, they’ll come next for him. Make he pack boys around am always."

manlikehonest said:

"My friend sharap make Dem no come for you, weed isn’t legalized here.'

flexyerica said:

"Can’t wait for them to pick him up, the drama will be plenty."

wendy_adamma said:

"This one no go rest before them join you gum body."

NDLEA officers arrest comedian De General

Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a disturbing video that showed comedian De General’s encounter with some NDLEA officials.

The entertainer went live on his Instagram page after the officials gained entry into his home and one of them tried to stop him.

Social media users had different things to say with some noting that the officials should have no problem with their actions being recorded.

