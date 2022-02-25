A Nigerian content creator, Oreoluwa Oladapo, took the prank game to another level when he tried to woo two ladies while secretly filming them

As soon as Oreoluwa told them he is looking for the key to his heart, the ladies got angry and walked out on him

Nigerians who reacted to his video said that he made an expensive joke with people who may be bothered about bigger issues

A short video has shown the moment a Nigerian content creator, Oreoluwa Oladapo, tried to play a fast prank on two ladies.

In the clip, he approached the ladies with a pickup line and asked them:

"I'm trying to ask about the key."

The ladies looking askance asked him what and he replied: "the key to my heart."

The ladies hissed after they felt their time has been wasted. Photo source: @lifestyleoforezzy

They walked away

When they heard the last line, they hissed and walked away in anger. The man's video caption partly read:

"There is no love in this city."

Watch the video below:

When the video was reshared by Yabeleft Online, it gathered over 200 comments with over 3,000 likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

prince_holyface said:

"That's the weakest lamest pick up line ever told...even me go waka comot."

itz_certifiedbanky said:

"Be like this one no know say life hard pass all this thing he’s doing around."

igboboy_ said:

"Now they never leave you they have left you behind."

____babson_xx said:

"Mapoly babes no dae chill at lol."

oluwatobiloba__p said:

"Maybe they wan buy handout or thinking of how to eat, you dey find key 2 your heart, ment."

amina_minaah said:

"Person never chop , you Dey find key."

khan_teckhh said:

"This one no send your papa."

Boy collects girl's number

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man in Ghana was celebrated by his friends in a viral video after he boldly confronted his crush in front of her father and took her phone number.

The video that is circulating on Facebook saw the young boy making gestures of victory after he successfully obtained what could have otherwise been a difficult means to reach the young lady.

What seemed interesting about the video was that the girl's father observed what exactly the boy was doing but he did not appear perturbed in any way, which is unusual for many Ghanaian fathers.

Source: Legit.ng