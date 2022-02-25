The hairstylist to singer Naira Marley, Marlian Barber has been nabbed by the officers of the Nigeria Police Force

In a video that made rounds on social media, Marlian Barber was on Instagram live when the incident happened

The police officers did not stop him but urged him to continue the live video as they interrogate him in his car

The encounter between Naira Marley's official hairstylist, Marlian Barber, and officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has stirred massive reactions online.

Marlian Barber recorded his interrogative session with the police while he was on Instagram live as the officers urged him to continue his recording.

Security operatives arrested and interrogated Marlian Barber. Credit: @nairamarley @marlianbarber

Source: Instagram

The officers also queried him on the type of job he does as they instructed him to vacate the driver's seat and go to the back of his car.

The voices of the policemen and Marlian Barber were heard clearly in the video that revealed the face of one of the officers.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians express their displeasure at police

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Marlian Barber's arrest differently. Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Cassidyng1:

"Them no see the banks wey armed robbers attacked yesterday go show their power?"

Iamperryblink:

"Omo this is too heavy for Naira Marley they should leave this man alone na."

Dj_cboss:

"If we hit the street again e fit no funny again o."

White_lion_1709:

"Any little thing for naija police ‍♀️ go don ask you if I b your mate."

Elvis__irorobeje:

"Freedom way road police men. This guys go say if you get Jesus number call am dem go still collect money from you."

Kasali_wells:

"Be like say na everybody Dey wan Dey arrest now o . Abi Wetin Dey sup?

Haslem_jones:

"We dont even understand the news concerning the marlians family."

NDLEA arrest Zinoleesky and Mohbad

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA operatives arrested Marlian record stars, Zinoleesky and Mohbad.

An individual who was present at the scene of the raid captured the incident on an Instagram live session.

The video sparked outrage from Nigerians on social media, some of them condemned the approach of the NDLEA.

Source: Legit.ng