Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh, has reacted to Isreal’s plea to open up his boss’ show at the O2

In a new video, Spesh encouraged Isreal to do his thing and advised him to carry his bell and burst out on the stage

This is coming after Davido posted Isreal’s rehearsal video online that had him and many Nigerians laughing

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh, has shown his support for the music star’s PA, Isreal’s interest in opening his boss’ show at the O2 Arena.

Recall that Isreal had pleaded with Davido to allow him open his show at the O2 with a presentation and even sent in his rehearsal video.

The rehearsal video however had so many people laughing and wondering what was going on.

Davido’s hypeman Spesh supports Isreal's plan to open singer's O2 show. Photos: @davido, @specialspesh

Spesh speaks in support of Isreal

In a new video posted online by Davido’s hypeman, he showed support for Isreal and encouraged him not to give up.

According to Spesh, Isreal should not dull himself and should just carry his bell and burst out on stage ahead of the singer’s performance whether his manager, Asa Asika likes it or not.

Spesh said:

“Isreal you no say anytime wey you dey complain I always dey dey for you. No let anybody wan dey spoil your ginger o. No let anybody wan dey tell you otherwise o my brother.

"Carry your bell dey go whether Asa gree or he no gree, know say I dey for you. Once they wan start like this my brother just burst out, knack the bell, na we be street nau, why you dey dull.”

Internet users react

Iam_caring:

“Na you encourage am to do traditional coronation entrance for 02.”

Impactnigeriaaward:

“ Wahala dey ohhhh.”

014jojo:

“Nor go let juju enter trouble oo.”

Hrh_kingdiamond:

“U too Dey support bad thing.”

__Snuzzy:

“The Second Coming of TerryG.”

Davido hails his son Ifeanyi, calls him a billionaire

Davido has started to let his only son, Ifeanyi, know that he is the son of a billionaire.

In clips posted online, Ifeanyi was seen stepping outside the main house when Davido pointed his camera at him and started to gush over his beauty.

The singer’s comments soon caught Ifeanyi’s attention and the little boy walked to where his father was sitting with some of his guys.

Davido and other onlookers then started to hail Ifeanyi and call him not just the son of a billionaire, but a billionaire himself.

Source: Legit.ng