Nigerian singer Davido has shared the funny conversation he had with his logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, on social media

Isreal had begged the singer to allow him open up his show at the O2 with an interesting display

Not stopping there, Isreal sent Davido of him rehearsing his opening and the singer was left bursting into laughter

Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal, recently begged his boss to let him open up his show at the O2 Arena.

Taking to his Instagram story, Davido shared his funny chat with Isreal after the crew member made his request.

In the chat, Isreal made it known to Davido that he had been rehearsing all day because he wanted to showcase himself at the O2 just before the singer’s performance.

Davido's PA Isreal begs to open up singer's O2 show with 'town crier' display. Photos: @davido

Not stopping there, Isreal wanted to know if Davido and his manager, Asa Asika, would be find with it.

He then proceeded to sharing his rehearsal video with the singer which left Davido laughing uncontrollably.

In the video, Isreal was seen representing his Edo culture with his native attire which consisted of a white blouse and skirt. He also put on traditional beads around his neck and wrists.

However, Isreal’s outfit was just the tip of the iceberg. The young man also carried a big bell and started to ring it as he walked forward.

After moving close to the camera, Isreal then said:

“This is the day that you all have been waiting for. Watch out as my oga is set to do what he knows how to do best. Sit back and enjoy yourself, God bless you all.”

After his presentation, Isreal then bowed before turning around and walking away while ringing his big bell.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Isreal’s display had not only Davido laughing, but so many other internet users joined in.

Many of them commended Isreal for the obvious love he has for the singer. Others however wondered if he thought it was a speech and prize giving day presentation.

Read some of their funny comments below:

Kie_kie__:

“This mannnnnn!!! .”

Callme_frodd:

“Hahahahaha ISREAL is just a happy soul.”

Deejayneptune:

“Town crier in O2 Arena Mad o.”

Purplefeet_:

“Even if na speech and price giving day .”

Taymie_pepper:

“ this guy loves David.”

Teeto__olayeni:

“I just love his positive vibe and his loyalty to Davido.”

Dopemrs_kingsley2:

“Repping the Edo brand Abeg OBO allow am open floor for u ohhhh.”

Adaezelamberts:

“If loyalty was a person .”

Wearehair_:

“This guy is a comedian, when it’s not end of the year party Na 02 you wan Dey talk this rubbish, dem suppose stone you if David agree.”

Interesting.

