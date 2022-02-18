Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello, is wowing her fans on social media as she displayed one of her many talents

The actress engaged a professional dancer, Eromose Ordia in a beautiful dance challenge as they dished out lovely moves

Funke shared the beautiful video on Instagram and declared her love for dancing, Nigerians have reacted differently to her duel with Ordia

Ace Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, got her fans gushing as most of them never had an idea that she is so good at dancing

The mother of two was seen with a professional dancer, Eromose Ordia who started their dance moves in what looked like a boxing battle.

Funke Akindele makes lovely dance moves with a male dancer. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke and Ordia were exchanging blows before they switched to mesmerising dance moves as fans could not get enough of the lovely sight.

In the caption of the video the actress shared on her Instagram page, she declared her love for dancing and thanked Ordia for being a great choreographer and dance partner.

Watch the video below:

What can Funke not do?

A number of Funke's fans and celebrity colleagues have reacted to her dance video with Ordia.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below

Crazeclown:

"Mama give them."

Jbeautyfull:

"Give us hot hot, we de collect."

Itskerenkezia_:

"DANCERRRRR!!! Osheyyy Give demmm!! Go Mama! What can she not do?"

Raymondagaba1:

"Here comes awon hot steppers."

Sadiq.faizah:

"Its always your facial expressions for me."

Soupafoods.ng:

"Arrh arrh I can't stop watching the dancing steps. I must learn how to dance by force o. I like your vibes Aunty funke."

Miss_schollie:

"I never look out for the dance steps it’s your facial expressions I wait for."

Golden_j617:

"This boy/ man knows the principle of danicing he always smiling love him already."

