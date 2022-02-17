Nick Cannon Confesses All 8 Pregnancies Were Planned, Says Monogamy Is Unhealthy and Selfish
- Nick Cannon has changed tune on celibacy journey and said he believes being in a monogamous relationship is unhealthy
- According to the 41-year-old, monogamous relationships create space for people to be selfish and control the other person
- The father of eight also said all his eight kids were planned and that he thought all those women would make good moms before getting them pregnant
US TV host Nick Cannon has disclosed that all his eight kids were planned pregnancies and that nothing happened by surprise.
Nick Cannon says monogamous relationships are selfish
The 41-year-old celebrity said he takes time to think and decide whether he can get someone pregnant.
People Magazine spotlighted the stand-up comedian talking about his personal life including the many kids he has sired and if he intends to get more kids.
He said:
"I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have slept with, there's the potential to have a child. So I feel like if I have slept with anyone I know – because one, I value everything about me so much if I've gotten to that point where I say, 'I can take off this protection,' I'm gonna say, 'she could be the mother of my child'."
He also added that although he has had kids with different baby mamas, he is a germ freak, and so he ensures he is responsible when sleeping with the different women.
Cannon also added that being in a monogamous relationship is unhealthy as it creates space for control and people becoming selfish.
"I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership," he said.
Nick Cannon on becoming celibate
US media personality Nick Cannon revealed that he would pause on baby-making after welcoming four children in under one year.
He disclosed that his therapist advised him to take a break from marriage or such relations.
Cannon welcomed three children in June 2021 alone: Son Zen and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with model Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa, respectively.
