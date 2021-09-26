US media personality Nick Cannon welcomed twins and a son with Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa in June

The comedian currently has seven kids with four different baby mamas, and according to him he wishes to get more kids in future

Cannon has disclosed that his therapist advised him to take a break from marriage or such relations

US media personality Nick Cannon’s pushing pause on baby-making after welcoming four children in under one year.

Nick Cannon's therapist advised him to take a break from having more kids after his seventh child. Photo: Nick Cannon

Speaking during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 40-year-old father of seven disclosed what his therapist told him.

“My therapist said I should be celibate. Okay, give me a break. I’m going to take a break from having kids,” Cannon said.

Cannon welcomed three children in June alone: Son Zen and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with model Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa, respectively.

Six months before that, Cannon’s ex, Brittany Bell, gave birth to their daughter, Powerful Queen. The two also share a 4-year-old son named Golden.

The comedian also has twins, 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

While seven kids might seem like a lot, it’s exactly what Cannon has always wanted.

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings and being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family,” he added.

Cannon ready to father more children

In another related article previously published on Legit.ng, Cannon has said he is ready to have more kids. The comedian currently has seven kids with four different baby mamas.

While speaking to TMZ on September 7, the celebrity said he would not mind having more kids if God allows. Cannon jokingly shared that he would have no problem opening his own 'fertility' bank.

His remarks attracted mixed reactions from netizens as many of them wondered why the media personality is quite obsessed with having many more children than he has already.

