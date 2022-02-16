A video showing a couple professing love to each other as the man gave his wife a card has gone viral

In the video, the husband asked the woman he has been married to for 64 years if she would be his Valentine

Many people who reacted to the video found the clip very cute, saying it demonstrated what true love is

A short video shared by Molly Stewart on Tik Tok has shown the moment a man bore a gift in his hands to ask his wife to be his Valentine.

The woman has been his wife for more than six decades. After the man had made his request known, the wife kissed him and said she has been his Valentine for 64 years.

The man presented a card to his wife. Photo source: Tik Tok/@mollymollzi

Source: Instagram

You are my everything

When the wife saw the beautiful card the man got for her, she was happy. While reading the card, she kept patting him on the back.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Before going back to his seat, he told the woman:

"You make my world go round."

Watch the emotional video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the has gathered over 1 million views on the platform with thousands of reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

Caitlin R Sanders said:

"I could watch this over and over and cry every time!!! They’re so sweet!!! This is what True Love is!"

Tena mccard said:

"This is more than couple goals!!!! these two should be cherished! that's so sweet the way they love one another!"

Tammy Wade said:

"I hope I have this kind of relationship when I get older I have a pretty fabulous man now I hope he stays the same way."

user7342339388658 said:

"This is what everyone wants but not willing to work for it. Just saying."

CrispyMama said:

"The generation that fixed things that were broken. And knew how to appreciate each other."

How I met my wife inside keke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Stan Akpuda, narrated how he met the love of his life in an exclusive message sent to Legit.ng.

The man revealed that he was on his way to work when he met a beautiful lady inside the keke (tricycle) that he boarded.

It should be noted that the lady was also going to her office that day. Stan revealed he was able to get her laughing as he made funny jokes.

Source: Legit.ng