Rapper Kanye West has taken accountability for harassing ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, which got all kinds of embarrassing international attention

The Donda rapper has been going on a social media rant attacking Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson and also sharing screenshots of private conversations

He has also revealed that he is hopeful that he will get back together with the Keeping up with the Kardashians star

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has had her hands full with her estranged husband Kanye West.

Over the past few days, the 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram to profess his love for his baby mama. He even revealed that he still hopes they will get back together one day in a now-deleted post.

Kanye West has issued a public apology to Kim, says he takes accountability for his actions. Image: James Devaney/GC Images and Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Following a series of Instagram posts where he attacked Kim's 28-year-old boyfriend Pete Davidson and made some appalling accusations, Kanye has taken time to reflect on his actions and has apologised to Kim.

In one screenshot shared to Instagram, a concerned Kim warned Kanye about his posts, saying that Pete may end up being in danger because of him.

Taking to Instagram, Ye admitted that he is currently working on his communication skills and he may need a team of professionals to handle his social media pages for him. He said:

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organisers, mobilisers and community leaders."

According to E! News, the rapper also admitted that he went overboard when he posted screenshots of his private conversations with Kim on Instagram.

"I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener."

