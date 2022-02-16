BBNaija Pepper Dem rivals, Tacha and Mercy Eke recently found themselves at the same location to the surprise of fans

Both reality show stars had gathered to celebrate with fellow BBNaija star, Alex Asogwa, at her 26th birthday

Videos from the occasion went viral and fans had a lot to say about Tacha and Mercy being in the same space

On February 15, 2022, BBNaija Pepper Dem rivals, Tacha and Mercy Eke, were spotted at the same event.

It all happened when fellow reality star, Alex Asogwa, clocked 26 and hosted a movie night birthday party and both ladies arrived to celebrate with her.

The occasion was held in a cosy space as guests gathered to watch the movie.

BBN rivals Tacha and Mercy attend Alex's 26th birthday party. Photos: @diane.russet, @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Videos soon went viral on social media after fans noticed that both Mercy and Tacha were at the gathering considering their infamous beef with each other.

In clips making the rounds, Tacha was seen with the celebrant Alex as they joked and laughed together.

In another video posted on Tacha’s Snapchat, the reality star was seen enjoying the movie and posting a snippet of it on her timeline.

Mercy on the other hand was also seen with BBN co-star, Diane, as they played around before the movie started at Alex’s birthday.

See the videos below:

Internet users react

The videos of Mercy and Tacha attending Alex’s party left many internet users in awe as they wondered how both ladies would have coped seeing as they are not on the best terms.

Read some of their comments below:

Lilian.nwadike:

“Na we they lengthen this their animosity... Life is too short.. i know somethings are hard to let go but when we preach peace.❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Teeto__olayeni:

“Everyone is about making money, growing and expanding. So wahala for who thinks that are fighting, I feel they are cool but maybe they just don't talk.”

_Chimzi:

“Alex is like a neutral ground.”

Gold_naturals_body_affairs:

“I'm surprised. I hope they're really cool now. Mercy is a beautiful lady and she likes peace, Tacha is strong willed and loyal. I love the two btw ❤️.”

Hopebrownie_:

“Only Alex can pull this❤️❤️.”

Kokotonia:

“They are both matured, And forget about the past. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Akoni_faith:

“Awesome, mercy supports almost all the ex-housemates.”

Thereal_beebee:

“I like how both of them respecting each other. Mercy is so free and selfless. She doesn't have a beef with anyone. Just minding her business.”

Delicious_sews:

“Tacha No Send Anybody Papa.”

Asoribaa:

“So tacha and mercy still carry beeef enter 2022, I guess it’s a life thing then.”

Interesting.

Tacha rains bundles of cash at Tiwa Savage’s 42nd birthday party

Top Nigerian female music star, Tiwa Savage’s 42nd birthday was a memorable occasion that had fans buzzing on social media.

The music star turned the new age on February 5, 2022, and revealed online that she would be having a bash later in the day at a lounge.

Some of the stars who graced the occasion include comedian Bovi, actress and DJ, Ms DSF, BBNaija star, Tacha, Lola Oj, to name a few.

Videos from the party soon made the rounds online and Tacha made headlines after her money rain at the party.

The reality star was seen spraying bundles and more bundles of crisp N500 notes on Tiwa Savage.

Source: Legit.ng