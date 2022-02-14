BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, has continued to receive love from her fans even after three years

The reality star recently took to social media to show off all the impressive gifts she got from her fans on Valentine’s Day

The gifts included stacks of money, flower bouquets, a teddy bear and more as revealed in trending social media posts

While some internet users gushed over the gifts, many of them expressed doubts and claimed that Mercy must have gifted herself

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Mercy Eke, was recently shown great love from her fans on Valentine’s Day.

February 14 is the chosen day to celebrate love all over the world and many Nigerians appear to be leading the game with their unique ways of making their loved ones happy.

Mercy Eke brags about gifts from her fans on Valentine's Day. Photos: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

BBNaija star, Mercy, recently took to social media to reveal that she has once again received love from her fans even after three years.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mercy posted videos and photos of some of the things her fans pampered her with.

In one post, Mercy flaunted a bouquet of beautiful red roses as well as a gift bag.

In another post, the reality star showed off the cake, teddy bear, another flower bouquet, stacks of N1000 notes, a bottle of wine, a class and more.

Mercy also went live on Instagram to gush over her gifts. She noted how her fans are aware that she loves money seeing as they gifted her bundles of N1000 notes.

Internet users react

While many people were impressed and wondered where to get fans like Mercy’s, others expressed doubts at the gifts and claimed she presented them to herself.

Read some of their comments below:

Charming1747:

“Na lie .”

Stan_kachi:

“Na u gift yourself this girl no dey lie up and down. Which mercenaries?”

Iam_njemanzejuliet:

“Joro to joro. Congrats to her.”

Binta_aderonke_divantra:

“Girls don't believe everything you see on social media..”

Manlike_rex:

“BBN fans no dey disappoint .”

Sextoyshopenugu:

“My vex be say this fans are mostly hungry people.”

Theellatyra:

“Are these fans gon do this forever or what ???”

Ebonyflakes:

“From mercy to mercy.”

Derrick_nnaji:

“Madam swear say no be you organise am by yourself for yourself no stress me.”

