Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, clocked a new age on February 5, 2022, and her numerous fans celebrated her

To mark her 42nd birthday, Tiwa had a party at a nightclub in Lagos and it was well attended by her celebrity colleagues

BBNaija star, Tacha, caused a buzz online after she was spotted raining bundles of cash on Tiwa at the party

Top Nigerian female music star, Tiwa Savage’s 42nd birthday was a memorable occasion that had fans buzzing on social media.

The music star turned the new age on February 5, 2022, and revealed online that she would be having a bash later in the day at a nightclub.

Numerous celebrities were present at the birthday bash as they celebrated Tiwa Savage.

Tacha makes it rain cash at Tiwa Savage's birthday party. Photos: @symply_tacha

Some of the stars who graced the occasion includes comedian Bovi, actress and DJ, Ms DSF, and BBNaija star, Tacha, to name a few.

Tacha makes it rain

Videos from the party soon made the rounds online and Tacha made headlines after her money rain at the party.

The reality star was seen spraying bundles and more bundles of crisp N500 notes on Tiwa Savage.

However, the celebrant seemed unfazed by the money rain and Tacha joked online about how Tiwa is already a rich woman.

See video below:

Internet users react

The videos soon went viral online and while some fans praised Tacha for being generous, others noted that she is still a learner when it comes to spraying at parties.

Read some comments below:

_Amahcah:

“What's not to love about these two? Absolutely nothing!!”

Adeoluolatomide:

“Tacha with the big moves! .”

Domingo_loso:

“Tacha get money o, but why can't a rich lady love a guy wey no too hold? Why e be like that? Women can be loved unconditionally, but most times men can't.”

Lulusmooth:

“Please record it well is not easy to spray money oh.”

Itz_laprech:

“Na to dey invite Tacha come my party oh, she seems to always spray money.”

City_of_urhobo_:

“Tacha with the good heart. Babe has really come so far.”

Droyal_blood:

“Tacha is trying, I love how she survive on her own, easy going and she's focus.... Those that say she doesn't rain money are the one that normally spend 1200 in party and eat food worth 3k still be looking for ways to take home.”

Zatura_pounds141:

“She did not rain anything at all .”

Freshtodeath6712:

“Makes it rain?? Seems more like 'Makes it drizzle' if u ask me... I need to log off IG before I get in trouble...”

Tola.jenny.52:

“ Dey ave warned her to stop spraying $1 if not na wetin she for spray.”

Official_kekenor:

“I no see rain na drop I see.”

Source: Legit.ng