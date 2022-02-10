BBNaija star, Cross and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen, have caused a buzz on social media

The celebrity duo recently shared a romantic video of themselves online just a few days to Valentine’s Day

The video has been trailed with mixed reactions as most internet users bashed them while others had good things to say

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Cross and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, have left fans talking on social media over their recent display.

A video was recently posted online of Cross and Maureen giving fans a show with their romantic display.

In the clip that was posted by Maureen, Cross was seen leaning on a kitchen counter when she went to him and leaned in for what could have almost been a kiss.

Cross and Maureen Esisi get fans talking after sharing romantic video online. Photos: @redvigor

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, she was seen pouring the BBNaija star a drink while looking deeply into his eyes and then she later turned around to ‘twerk’ on him.

However, both stars were still not done yet. Another scene showed a shirtless Cross while Maureen rubbed his chest. The video also showed her shaking her backside for him before he eventually carried her with one hand off the camera.

All these happened while Muni Long’s sensual song, Hrs and Hrs, played in the background.

See the video below:

Internet users react

The video caused a lot of buzz on social media with a number of people asking Cross about the bible his pastor mother gifted him and also saying that Maureen only wanted her ex-husband, Blossom, to notice her.

A few others however praised the celebs for the video. Read some comments below:

Princenelsonenwerem:

“What’s going on here .”

Chidiogopedro:

“Cross would neva mind .”

Iam_chikky1:

“Na here them dey quick see cross na.”

Ubile14:

“Cross will reach everyone las las.”

Michmya_kiddies:

“I just wish this pretty lady will make good use of her online presence and grow her fashion or skin care business, it’s unfortunate that the people that hail her for these things don’t do same when it comes to her business. She has great skin so I’m surpyher skincare line died just like that with all the folowers and love she gets in unserious posts.”

Sharo_n561:

“this actor ex-wife is doing the most to trend.”

Presh_paula:

“Cross na national cake….. .”

Rheetah_oge:

“I'm sure Cross didn't open that Bible for one day .”

Ogonnaubani:

“Blossom has moved on since....”

Zubisjoyce:

“See person wey dem give bible....mtchew.”

Hmm.

