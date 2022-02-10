Veteran Actor Funsho Adeolu and Wife Show Off Impressive Dance Moves to Popular TikTok Sound, Fans Praise Them
- Veteran Nollywood actor, Funsho Adeolu, and his wife, Victoria, recently left fans gushing over them on social media
- The movie star and his wife showed great strength and agility after participating in a popular TikTok dance challenge
- The celebrity couple’s dance video was quite impressive and numerous fans praised them for it while celebrating their marriage
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Veteran Nigerian actor, Funsho Adeolu and his wife, Victoria, recently showed fans that they had it in them after participating in a TikTok dance challenge.
Taking to his Instagram page, Funsho shared a video of the moment he and his wife danced to the ‘Mufasa: Everybody Dance Now’ TikTok sound.
In the clip, the actor was seen challenging his wife to the dance battle and she agreed. However, she matched his every move and did not seem uncomfortable dancing at all.
The star couple did a lot of old school dance moves including the happy feet and internet users were left in awe.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
See the video below:
Social media users react
Soon after the video was posted online, it gained the attention of many people. Numerous fans praised the couple and selected their winner. Read some of the comments below:
Kunleremiofficial:
“Osheyyy.”
Mimisola_daniels:
“I love it❤️❤️.”
Koffithaguru:
“Vicky I no gree o. You used to win dancing competition at every lit programme. Show him the Molusi stuff you are made of.”
Bayo_aseda:
“First African I saw on IG danced to the audio ❤️❤️.”
Originator01:
“ lovely God bless ur home sir.”
Abeniabdulwahab:
“Your wifey got the move .”
_Lamlatbello:
“Woo, she really tried to match all your steps. Get her the best valentine gift ever ❤️.”
Motolatheactor:
“Momma killed it ❤️❤️❤️.”
I hate the gym: DJ Cuppy laments on social media as she lifts heavy weights, says nothing good comes easy
Nice one.
Wande Coal does impressive one-handed backflip in trending video
Popular Nigerian music star, Wande Coal, has made many headlines on social media following a video of him that trended.
A clip made the rounds online of the plus-sized star showing his agility and athleticism in a way that surprised many people.
In a video that was posted on Snapchat, Wande Coal was captured doing an impressive one handed back flip.
Wande bent over, touched the ground with one of his hands, spinned around with his second hand before finally putting his feet back on the ground.
Source: Legit.ng