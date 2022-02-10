Veteran Nollywood actor, Funsho Adeolu, and his wife, Victoria, recently left fans gushing over them on social media

The movie star and his wife showed great strength and agility after participating in a popular TikTok dance challenge

The celebrity couple’s dance video was quite impressive and numerous fans praised them for it while celebrating their marriage

Veteran Nigerian actor, Funsho Adeolu and his wife, Victoria, recently showed fans that they had it in them after participating in a TikTok dance challenge.

Taking to his Instagram page, Funsho shared a video of the moment he and his wife danced to the ‘Mufasa: Everybody Dance Now’ TikTok sound.

Actor Funsho Adeolu and wife dance impressively in TikTok challenge. Photos: @adeolufunsho

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the actor was seen challenging his wife to the dance battle and she agreed. However, she matched his every move and did not seem uncomfortable dancing at all.

The star couple did a lot of old school dance moves including the happy feet and internet users were left in awe.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Soon after the video was posted online, it gained the attention of many people. Numerous fans praised the couple and selected their winner. Read some of the comments below:

Kunleremiofficial:

“Osheyyy.”

Mimisola_daniels:

“I love it❤️❤️.”

Koffithaguru:

“Vicky I no gree o. You used to win dancing competition at every lit programme. Show him the Molusi stuff you are made of.”

Bayo_aseda:

“First African I saw on IG danced to the audio ❤️❤️.”

Originator01:

“ lovely God bless ur home sir.”

Abeniabdulwahab:

“Your wifey got the move .”

_Lamlatbello:

“Woo, she really tried to match all your steps. Get her the best valentine gift ever ❤️.”

Motolatheactor:

“Momma killed it ❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng