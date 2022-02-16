Nollywood actress Kemi Korede has dedicated a special post of appreciation to colleague Funke Akindele-Bello

Korede explained that the Jenifa star doesn’t like to publicize her good deeds but she just had to appreciate her kindness in public

The film star’s post stirred reactions from many in the comment section with colleagues like Jide Kosoko also saying good things about Funke

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello has been celebrated by another colleague, Kemi Korede, for her kind and generous nature.

The actress dedicated a special post to Funke on Instagram while submitting that she is struggling to find the perfect words to describe her kindness.

Actress Kemi Korede appreciates Funke Akindele. Photo: @iamkemikorede/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Korede explained that the Omo Ghetto film star wouldn’t like the publicity but she just had to come out and let people know she’s a good person.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I know you don’t like publicity but @funkejenifaakindele I am so sorry I have to do this.You are one of the few people I know who go out of their way to help without announcing it to the world. You are a rare gem. A woman of substance. True definition of a Queen."

Korede noted that those who have a personal relationship with Funke are blessed as she showered heartfelt prayers on her.

Although she held back from saying what Funke did for her, she extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the actress.

See her post below:

Reactions

princejidekosoko said:

"You have spoken well, exactly what she is. She meant different personality to different people, but in all she is a woman of honour."

fruiteesbyjoke said:

"Thanks for all you do ma love and light on you always ❤️."

omotselection said:

"Thanks so much iya ibeji tia we all love."

bola_omo_oyo_comedy said:

"Thank you maami God won't put you to shame too❤️"

mope.lolaa said:

"Thank you mama God will bless you❤️."

Bimbo Success appreciates Funke Akindele for coming to her aid

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Bimbo Success took to social media with a lengthy narration of how colleague Funke Akindele-Bello came to her aid.

The actress recounted how the Jenifa film star instructed her to take her child to the hospital and get treatment for his condition.

Bimbo disclosed that Funke paid the N1 million hospital bill and even went the extra mile of clothing and feeding her.

Source: Legit.ng