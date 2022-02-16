Funke Akindele-Bello isn’t one to blow the trumpet when she renders assistance to people but the past 24 hours have seen different colleagues come out to appreciate her.

Like a host of other popular figures, the actress has suffered her fair share of controversies and has had people come out to paint her in a bad light and attempt to dent her image.

In June 2020, the actress was at the receiving end of online backlash after an ex-employee accused her of being the most difficult person to work with.

There have also been cases where colleagues in the industry have indirectly taken swipes at the Omo Ghetto film star and said she’s not the same person she portrays herself to be online.

In spite of all these, there is no denying there are people who feel entirely different about the actress especially because of how kind she has been to them.

Legit.ng has compiled some outstanding acts of kindness by the actress that made it to the public’s knowledge.

1. Bimbo success

The actress recently dedicated a lengthy appreciation post to Funke on Instagram as she told the world how she benefited from her kindness.

Apparently, Funke paid a whopping sum of N1million to cover the hospital bills of Bimbo’s ailing son.

Bimbo’s appreciation note read in part

"Olufunke God will open new doors of opportunities unto you and your household,The presence of God shall be upon you and his hand of love shall uphold you for good. I know she will be angry but I have to do this, please say a word of prayer to this beautiful soul."

2. Kemi Korede

For Kemi Korede, the actress refused to share what Fune did exactly but she heaped praise and accolades on her for wading in during a trying period.

Kemi's appreciation post to Funke read in part:

"I know you don’t like publicity but @funkejenifaakindele I am so sorry I have to do this.You are one of the few people I know who go out of their way to help without announcing it to the world.You are a rare gem.A woman of substance."

3. Funke Akindele's sister

The actress came through for her younger sister, Abimbola, amid the Valentine's Day celebration.

Abimbola became an emotional wreck after coming out to a car gift that the actress had waiting for her. The mother of one immediately went on her knees in appreciation as she thanked Funke for making her a car owner.

4. Funke Akindele's plumber

Some months ago, the actress warmed the hearts of Nigerians on social media with her act of kindness to a plumber.

The man had a pair of worn-out shoes and Funke didn't hesitate to help him replace it with two pairs of new shoes.

5. Comedian Princess

Comic star Princess made a surprising disclosure some months ago during an interview with Chude Jideonwo. Princess recounted how Funke reached out with comforting words when she was going through her divorce.

Princess narrated how Funke who was in Enugu shooting offered to pay for her flight ticket so that they could talk which may help her reduce the burden of her broken marriage.

In senior colleague Jide Kosoko's words about Funke Akindele, she "means different personality to different people, but in all, she is a woman of honour."

Eniola Badmus flaunts cash gift gotten from Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, was some million naira richer following her birthday celebration.

Recall, Badmus had marked her 44th birthday with stunning new photos which she shared on Instagram.

In a video post shared online, she showed off the bundles of N500 notes that she received from her friend and actress, Funke Akindele.

