Actress Bimbo Success has taken to social media with a lengthy narration of how colleague Funke Akindele-Bello came to her aid

The actress recounted how the Jenifa film star instructed her to take her child to the hospital and get treatment for his condition

Bimbo disclosed that Funke paid the N1 million hospital bill and even went the extra mile of clothing and feeding her

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello has been thanked and appreciated by colleague, Bimbo Success, who was a recent beneficiary of her kindness.

Bimbo in a lengthy narration on Instagram recounted how Funke had instructed her to take one of her twin boys to the hospital after she heard him coughing.

Funke Akindele pays N1m hospital bill of actress Bimbo Success' ailing twin child. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele/@bimbosuccess

Source: Instagram

She said even after telling Funke that they just got back from the hospital, the actress insisted that they visit another facility in Lekki.

Bimbo wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"I told her I just came back from the hospital not quite long but she said I should bring him to the hospital at lekki that night around 12:30 am, I told her is too late that we will come tomorrow. She could not sleep that night she called me more than 6times."

A thankful Bibmo went on to recount how Fune spoke with doctors and told them to offer all the needed medical care to the ailing boy.

According to her, Funke also footed the hospital bill of one million naira and has been calling to check on the little man ever since.

Bimbo said the Nollywood star wouldn’t like that she came public with the narration but she had to do it in a bid to show appreciation for the kindness.

See her post below:

Reactions

funmilayo_e said:

"God bless Aunty Funke. You're really a role model to many out there. God will always support you."

deleodule_ said:

"Greater height Funke, the good lord will bless you more."

iam_alesh said:

"She’s an angel …. Always amazing."

lolamagret said:

"May God replenish her in folds May God keep and protect you and your babies @bimbosuccess."

Funke Akindele surprises sister with a car for Valentine's Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele's sister, Abimbola became a proud owner of a car, courtesy of the actress and her husband JJC Skillz.

In a video sighted on JJC's page, the mum of two collapsed to the floor and burst into tears at the sight of her surprise.

Abimbola who was emotional as she approached the car has been described as the hardest working sister.

Source: Legit.ng