The youths have been called to ignore acts that would affect their future plans as the world celebrates Valentine

Lovers day to be precise, but the Chaplain of St. Vincent de Paul Hospital has urged the youths to keep the day holy and abstain from sexual activities

Meanwhile, the cleric extended his words of wisdom to married couples, admonishing them to mend broken fences on this special day

The Chaplain, St. Vincent de Paul Hospital, Rev. Fr. Peter Danlandi, has cautioned Nigerian youths to shun sinful acts, especially fornication while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Danladi in an interview in Kubwa, Abuja, on Monday, February 14, maintained that youths should be dedicated to building a viable relationship that could lead to marriage, The Punch reports.

He advised married couples to use this day to amend issues in their marriages, create a bond that would not be broken, and pray together always.

The cleric also stressed that love was required to build a strong nation. Photo credit: Guardian

The cleric, however, called on Nigerians to show goodwill and love during and after Valentine’s Day.

He cautioned:

“Shun crimes such as internet fraud, banditry, kidnapping, ritual killings, and many other negative activities.

“We should collectively stay away from anything that will keep God far from us by adhering strictly to our religious obligations.’’

Every February 14 is the day for the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day in which lovers exchange cards, gifts, or flowers with loved ones.

