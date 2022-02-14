It's Valentine's day across the globe where people in love celebrate and cherish each other in many amazing ways.

So many lovers form the habit of reserving the day for special occasions and make it eternally memorable by fixing important events in their relationships to the day.

A number of Nigerian celebrity couples have chosen to live the path by picking Valentine's Day as their wedding or proposal day over the years.

The stars have taken to social media to celebrate their lovers on the special day and mark their love anniversary.

Celebrities who got married on Valentine's Day. Credit: @motherhenanita @tawaajisefinni @folukedaramolasalako

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the Nigerian stars who got married on Valentine's Day.

1. Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph and her husband MC Fish got married on Valentine's Day in 2020 and they are celebrating their two years wedding anniversary with lovely posts about each other on social media.

Check out Anita's anniversary post below:

2. Tawa Ajisefini

Yoruba actress, Tawa Ajisefini got married to her hubby in the year 2019 and the beautiful couple took to social media to celebrate three years of being together.

Check out one of Tawa's post below:

3. Foluke Daramola

Actress Foluke Daramola and her man Olukayode Salako went old school to celebrate their wedding anniversary on lovers' day.

Check out their lovely photos below:

4. Nkechi Blessing

Nkechi Blessing tied the knot with her man, Opeyemi Falegan in a secret wedding last year, they are celebrating their anniversary and the actress' birthday on Valentine's Day.

Check out her post below:

5. 2Baba and Annie Idibia

Theirs might not be wedding but music superstar, 2Baba Idibia proposed to his lovely wife, Annie on Valentine's Day 10 years ago and he serenaded her woman with new music to make the landmark event.

Watch the video below:

