Actress Nkechi Blessing is a year older today but she still made out time to celebrate Valentine's Day with her husband

In a video shared by the politician, Nkechi had a room well decorated with balloons and roses, and her hubby could not get over the excitement

Fans and colleagues as well as single people could not help but gush over Nkechi and her politician boo

Despite the fact that actress Nkechi Blessing is celebrating her birthday today, she also took out time to celebrate Valentine's Day as well as her anniversary.

The actress' husband, Opeyemi Falegan, took to his Instagram page with a video of the moment he was pleasantly surprised by his wife.

Nkechi Blessing surprises hubby Photo credit: @hon_falegan_official

Source: Instagram

Valentine special

Nkechi had a room well decorated with white and red balloons, roses and a bottle of wine.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On entering the room, the politician could not contain his shock as he took a moment to soak up the view.

Nkechi who recorded the entire moment was ecstatic that she got her man in his feelings with the gesture.

"Happy valentine to myself and my babe , If I could go back in time and choose again, I would choose you. My dear, I love u nkechi Falegzy. Thanks for the surprises u really got me. ( disturbing lagos) @nkechi_blessing_sunday."

Watch the video below:

Nkechi marks wedding anniversary

It also happened that the couple is also marking their first wedding anniversary and they made a toast to that.

The actress also noted that she decided to pull the surprise because her man does not feel it every time she says she loves him.

Nkechi's husband also celebrated their union with sweet words.

"Happy anniversary to us, It’s easy to fall in love, but staying in love with the same person for the rest of one’s life is considerably more difficult. May God provide us the strength to stay committed to one another. Happy Anniversary! Together forever @nkechi_blessing_sunday."

See post below:

Nigerians react

queenkalejaiye:

"Awwwww I love this haters go and sleep ooooo."

ememsunday3362:

"The right man bring out so much in a person NBS to the world, This love choke ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

okitetochi:

" Happy Valentine's Day to you two and happy birthday to beautiful sis NBS. I go love o❤️❤️"

ollyteephat:

"Happy Anniversary Sir. More years in love,peace, good health, happiness and more."

Toyin Abraham celebrates Valentine's Day

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, award-winning Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham celebrated her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Toyin is well known for using every opportunity to praise and gush over her man, and the actress did not disappoint.

The mum of one on her Instagram page shared a video compilation of different photos and videos of herself and her man with a Shola Allyson soundtrack about love playing in the background.

Source: Legit.ng