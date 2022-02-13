Singer Peter Okoye has joined the growing list of celebs who have gotten their Valentine's Day gift earlier than usual

The music star recently linked up with Davido’s official jeweller, Ice Box, and flooded his Instagram page with pictures

Peter’s post stirred different reactions from his fans and colleagues as he left them guessing about the pieces he purchased

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P has spent millions to purchase the perfect gift for himself ahead of Valentine’s Day which is on Monday, February 14.

The PSquare singer didn’t just buy a regular gift as he also used the opportunity to invest in expensive jewellery.

Peter Psquare buys himself early Val's gift. Photo: @peterpsquare

Peter linked up with singer Davido’s official jewellery connect, Ice Box, and he shared pictures from his visit to the store on Instagram.

He was spotted examining different pieces at the luxury store but the music star held back from showing fans what he purchased exactly.

Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote:

"Early Val’s Gift for myself! Mr P ."

See his post below:

Reactions

Mr P's wife, Lola Omotayo Okoye, was among those who had something to say in his comment section. She stylishly suggested that he should also buy diamond-studded pieces for her.

She wrote:

"Don’t forget…. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend…"

More reactions below:

thelmaborbor said:

"You better get one for Lola too P."

chigozie.charity said:

"Please remember to me gift this Val❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ remember to share the love this Val make e reach my side bikooooo."

donspunky1 said:

"I’ll just go to icebox office and price them how much then wear as many as I can and they will test it bling bling on my neck oooo then after taking pictures and videos I’ll tell them I’ll come back next week and buy them Peter and davido can’t be intimidating us anyhow."

Source: Legit.ng