Banky W Absent As BBNaija’s Bisola, Other Celebs Feature in Wife Adesua Etomi’s First-Ever Music Video
Celebrities

by  Adeyinka Odutuyo
  • Months after featuring in her husband’s music video, Nollywood’s Adesua Etomi has finally released her own project
  • The mother of one excitedly took to Instagram announcing to fans and followers that the official video for her first single So Natural has been released
  • Colleagues in the industry among other well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the actress as she turns a new page in her career

Nollywood’s Adesua Etomi has joined the likes of Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde among other actresses who have made attempts to be a part of the music industry.

After months of building suspense, The Wedding Party actress finally took to her Instagram page with a post letting fans know that her first official single, So Natural, has been released.

BBNaija's Bisola, other celebs feature in wife Adesua Etomi's first-ever music video
Adesua Etomi releases first-ever music video. Photo: @adesuaetomi
Source: Instagram

Adesua equally told her community of online supporters that an official video for the song has also been released.

Banky W absent in Adesua’s video

The actress shared a portion of the music video on her Instagram page and some colleagues in the industry made cameo appearances in the production.

Reality star Bisola Aiyeola and actress Jemima Osunde among others were sighted. However, Banky W stayed behind the scenes of the production and didn’t show face.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Adesua's hubby was among those who congratulated her. Banky wrote:

"Scatter EVERYWHERE!!!! Two Thousand and Twenty-Takeover IS YOUR YEAR!!!! Words cannot properly express how much I love you and how proud I am of you!!!! Congratulations Shuga, you finally did it, and it's beautiful to see and hear."

More comments below:

iamtonitones said:

"Susu!!!! Congratulations!!! Yasssss!"

mimionalaja said:

"You sound great! Well done Susu!."

rahamasadau said:

"Shutdown Congratulations dear."

kechiofficial said:

"Excuse me so she sings too!!! Na wah ooooo what can’t this woman do."

Banky W says he's more of a teacher than a pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Banky W set the record straight and gave his fans a clearer explanation of his relationship with God.

The Capable crooner opened up in an exclusive interview with Legit NG’s Abisola Alawode and he had a lot to say about God and the church.

The entertainer equally pointed out how he doesn’t care for titles and simply wants to touch the lives of people in a positive way.

Source: Legit.ng

