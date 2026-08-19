Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta personally called Julian Alvarez in a bid to sign the Argentine before the transfer window closes

Atletico Madrid rejected Arsenal's offer to include Viktor Gyokeres in a swap deal, while Alvarez's camp insists on a move to Barcelona

Arsenal held talks with Galatasaray over Victor Osimhen last week, with Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli discussed as part of a package deal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken the unusual step of personally contacting Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez in a direct push to secure a marquee signing before the transfer window closes, as the club's primary target continues to favour a move to Barcelona over a return to England.

The Argentine international remains Arsenal's top attacking priority this summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called Julian Alvarez in a last-ditch attempt to lure the striker to North London. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Despite strong competition from Barcelona, who have also pushed hard for Alvarez, Atletico Madrid's board has reportedly preferred to sell to a club outside La Liga to avoid strengthening a domestic rival, Football365 reports.

That stance has worked in Arsenal's favour at boardroom level, though Diego Simeone has made his desire to keep the player publicly clear.

Gyokeres swap offer rejected by Atleti

To sweeten the deal, Arsenal offered to include Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres in a swap arrangement, which would have handed Simeone a ready-made replacement, per Mundo Deportivo.

The proposal did not move the needle. Alvarez's representatives have maintained that their client wants Barcelona, and the North London club is now weighing its options as it waits for a definitive answer from Madrid.

Gyokeres himself delivered 21 goals in his debut season at the Emirates Stadium, and the technical staff view him as a solid contributor.

However, Arteta's backroom team believes a player of Alvarez's quality is precisely what is needed to compete for the Champions League, having fallen to Paris Saint-Germain in last season's final.

Osimhen back in the frame

Arsenal have not totally abandoned their pursuit of Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen as an alternative, GOAL reports.

The club held discussions with Galatasaray last week over the Nigerian striker, who has been on loan at the Turkish side.

Osimhen, the 2023 CAF Men's Player of the Year, is seen as a high-quality fallback if the Alvarez deal collapses.

Earlier reports indicated that Arsenal were prepared to offer Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli to Galatasaray as part of any agreement involving Osimhen.

The Turkish club, however, made clear they have no intention of releasing the Nigerian forward this summer, making that avenue considerably more difficult.

Arteta's decision to call Alvarez directly signals how seriously the club is treating this window.

The coming days are expected to be decisive. Arsenal must either convince Alvarez to choose them over Barcelona or pivot fully to Osimhen, with Galatasaray's resistance making that path equally complicated. Both options carry significant obstacles, and the club's recruitment team faces a race against the clock.

Arsenal explores options for Osimhen transfer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Arsenal's recent inquiry into the potential transfer conditions for Nigerian striker Osimhen from Galatasaray.

With the Gunners eager to enhance their attacking options, interest in Osimhen is just one piece of a broader strategy that could see significant shifts in the Premier League landscape this summer.

Source: Legit.ng