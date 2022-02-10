Snoop Dogg has announced that he's now the top dog at Death Row Records 30 years after the West Coast label launched his career

Snoop Dogg is now the new top dog at Death Row Records. The superstar has announced that he now owns the famous record label that released his first album 30 years back.

Snoop Dogg now owns Death Row Records.

Source: Instagram

The label has been owned by a few people since it went into bankruptcy back in 2006. Its co-founder, Suge Knight, is currently behind bars doing a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

TMZ reported that the US rapper bought the company from Blackstone investment firm and MNRK Music Group.

It is not known how much he paid for the label that dropped his debut album Doggystyle in 1993.

Snoop Dogg will drop his new album B.O.D.R on Friday, February 11, under his own label.

The world-renowned artist's peers in the entertainment space and his fans took to his official Instagram account to congratulate him.

mrcaponee wrote:

"It’s about to go down, WEST COAST IS BACK."

kidathegreat said:

"Congratulations. One of the greatest."

spliffstar_mrlewis said:

"@snoopdogg Wow, congratulations. That’s Some Real King Sh*t."

jrs_sketchbook wrote:

"I wonder what Suge thinks about this, lol, congratulations man."

ohserggg commented:

"Suge is punching the air right now. Bringing Death Row back to West Coast's hands."

jayda_926 said:

"Lots of unnoticed talent in California. Could bring the west back to the forefront with the right moves."

megananna777 added:

"Congrats, Snoop!!! Boss moves!!!"

