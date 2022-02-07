Nigerian music superstar, Olamide Adedeji, has made a major announcement about his successful career

YBNL boss, Olamide, has made a major announcement about his successful music career.

Olamide announced that he will be dropping his next and probably his last music album titled Unruly.

The superstar who has blessed his fans with albums since he broke out in the year 2011 praised himself and disclosed that he might not release any other body of work.

The self-acclaimed Baddo also hinted that he might be dropping singles once in a blue moon but he doesn't have a release date for the album yet:

"Taking my time to make it the best ever... probably my last album.. dough I’ll drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it.. it’s been a run !! giving albums back to back."

Reactions

Nigerians have hailed Olamide for his hard work and look forward to his album.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Yomexvan:

"How old are u that u want to stop working."

TundeOsosanya:

"Legend! Raising hands We can’t wait for the masterpiece."

Mikeoriv:

"12 years of amazing consistency, you grew while Carrying others on your back. Gave many artistes Hits, Hopes, put smiles on their faces, No abeg you be pesin!"

IamObodai:

"Me after Badoo drops this news.. omo walahi my heart don break ☹☹☹☹☹ its a wild run."

Mikeoriv:

"Baddo bring everybody on board on the album, from Cabasa to pheelz to bbanks, to kesh, to Ag, to fire. everybody."

