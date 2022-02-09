Kanye West is seemingly still close with the people who are close to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian

The wealthy rapper threw an epic listening party for his upcoming Donda 2 album and stars such as Travis Scott, Drake and even Kim's sis Kendall Jenner pulled through to support him

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker and Kim were involved in a nasty public spat just days ago but it seems Kanye still has his extended family in his corner

Kanye West still has the support of other superstars who are close to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The US rapper threw a huge listening party on Monday night in Los Angeles and many A-listers came out to give him full support.

Kanye West was spotted partying with the likes of Travis Scott, Drake and Kim Kardashian's clone. Image: @kanyewest

The award-winning artist is preparing to drop his upcoming album, Donda 2, while also involved in a nasty divorce with Kim K. Kanye put all his private matters aside for a moment and put focus on his forthcoming project.

TMZ reports that the wealthy rapper partied up a storm with stars such as Travis Scott, who is Kylie Jenner's baby dad. The likes of Drake, French Montana and Offset also reportedly rolled up to support their boy, Ye. Kim K's clone Chaney Jones also pulled up to the party.

The publication reports that Kim's sis Kendall Jenner was also spotted at the Nice Guy rubbing shoulders with industry mates after Kanye's recent nasty spats with Kim.

Kim Kardashian tired of Kanye West's delaying tactics

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West is reportedly taking his time to sign court parpers to deem Kim Kardashian legally single while their divorce process continues.

Recent reports suggest that the reality TV star is now frustrated because she's "done" with the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker's delaying tactics. She just wants to get the divorce thing over and done with so she could move on with her life.

The News reports that Kanye left the stunner fuming recently when he publicly aired their nasty divorce issues recently. A source claimed Kim is now putting her foot down because she's done with being nice to Ye.

