Popular Nigerian comedian, Soft Chizzy, has finally gotten married to the love of his life at a beautiful wedding

The skit maker was all smiles as friends and well-wishers gathered to celebrate with him and his wife

Friends of the groom and other guests were seen stoning each other with bundles of cash as they had a money fight

Popular Nigerian comedian, Soft Chizzy, has now tied the knot with his wife in a beautiful way.

The recently held event was graced by Chizzy’s fellow skit makers and comedians and they were spotted in videos that made the rounds online.

The groom and his friends also made headlines at the wedding over their lavish display of wealth.

Comedian Soft Chizzy and his friends make money rain at his wedding party. Photos: @softchizzy

Source: UGC

The obviously excited groom and his friends had the dance floor flowing with cash after they engaged in a ‘money fight’.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The guests stoned the groom with bundles of cash and he reciprocated by also stoning back.

See a video from the wedding below:

Internet users react

A number of online users congratulated Chizzy on finding love and many others reacted to their ‘money rain’.

Read some of their comments below:

Amarachiozioma92:

“Average and slim looking guys and big women be like beans and garri.”

Symplychi_oma:

“Make knot no finish for market when i wan tie my own ooo.”

Onyinyechistephen:

“Congratulations o. Make nobody marry my husband.”

Amaka_paloma:

“May God bless their union. He who finds a wife, finds a good thing.”

Iamc.assy:

“And they want me to loose weight?? Never going to gym again.”

Alaebondididamaka:

“Anybody that will tell me to lose weight again eeh, u no go like me.”

Nice one.

Adedimeji Lateef gets emotional as wife Mo Bimpe surprises him on birthday

In another report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef, was blown away by his wife, Mo Bimpe, on his birthday after she planned several surprises for him.

Lateef turned a new age on February 1 and Mo Bimpe made sure to show her love for him in a very wonderful and thoughtful way.

The actress kicked off things on her man’s birthday by getting a popular surprise team, Royal Hugs, to storm their home at 12am on the dot.

The midnight surprise team also came along with a team of Muslim clerics, alfas and Imams who prayed for the celebrant.

In the emotional video, Lateef was seen to have been greatly moved by the gesture especially when his wife presented him with a gift box that contained a copy of the Holy Quran, a prayer mat and a rosary.

Source: Legit.ng