Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, is no doubt a party rocker and she recently kicked off the New Year with an all-white party for her friends.

Parties no doubt cost a lot of money, but the film star seemed unmoved seeing as she hosted another party just a few months after marking her star-studded 20 years on stage ceremony.

Olamide and other stars party hard at Eniola Badmus' all-white event. Photos: @eniola_badmus

On February 3, 2022, Eniola Badmus held an all-white party at a club in Victoria Island, Lagos, and a number of top Nigerian celebrities graced the occasion.

Just like the theme of the event stated, numerous guests turned up in beautiful white outfits. However, just as is expected with Nigerian parties, not all guests fit the brief as some of them freestyled with their outfits and rocked different colours other than white.

Top Nigerian celebrities ranging from musicians, dancers and social media infulencers partied hard with Eniola Badmus. Some of the popular faces of guests at the party includes Olamide, Zlatan Ibile, Poco Lee, Wande Coal, Portable and more.

In a video posted online, these stars and many other guests were seen rocking to the music, having drinks and generally enjoying themselves.

Fast-rising star, Portable, took the stage with Poco Lee and they thrilled guests. The Zazu crooner also did his signature dance moves with Eniola Badmus.

See a video from the event below:

Internet users react

Social media users were thrilled by clips from the party and they shared their thoughts online. Read some of them below:

Iwalewa_fimihan:

“Olami you're sighted .”

Oluwa_bunmy:

“Baddo fine ooo❤️❤️❤️.”

Kayodeganny:

“Zazuu loveyou bro.”

Balbimss:

“Full house .”

Ngwa13:

“Omo dis life sha. Dem don Dey tag portable amongst the big boys.”

Horlar_moore1:

“Vibes on vibes ❤️.”

Unclenasco_12:

“See enjoyment ❤️❤️.”

