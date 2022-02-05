Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently partied with his lookalike father to mark his old man’s birthday

In a video making the rounds online, the duo were seen enjoying a father and son bond as they danced together

Burna and his dad whined their waist to one of Daddy Showkey’s evergreen songs as onlookers cheered them on

Top Nigerian music star, Burna Boy and his father, Samuel Ogulu, recently had internet users gushing over them after their video went viral.

In the clip, Burna was seen dancing with his dad during his birthday party.

The Grammy-winning artiste took to his Instagram story to share a clip of himself and his dad at the party.

Burna Boy dances with his lookalike father at his birthday party. Photos: @burnaboygram

Source: UGC

In the video, the father and son appeared to be in a dancing competition as they both whined their waist to one of galala singer, Daddy Showkey’s songs.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A camera started off by capturing Burna’s father, Samuel, going down low and shaking his shoulders and waist to the song. The video later showed Burna moving his waist while doing the galala dance.

Burna accompanied the clip on his page with a simple caption where he wished his father a happy birthday. He simply wrote:

“Big Boss Man Day.”

See a screenshot below:

Burna Boy wishes his father a happy birthday. Photo: @burnaboygram

Source: UGC

See the video below:

Internet users react

Soon after the clip of Burna and his dad dancing made the rounds online, fans couldn’t help but gush over how cool their family is. Read some of their comments below:

Royal_blaqueness:

“Shatta wale go soon complain .”

Florishohabuike:

“His dad nah giant.”

Iamuniqueeeeb:

“That's a great family.”

Igbanda_1:

“Well Daddy Showkey evergreen music.”

Amamirozuru:

“Swag + vibe u both got that. Amazing family .”

Czobari:

“His family is just too cool.”

Nice one.

Olamide, Zlatan, others storm Eniola Badmus’ all-white party

On February 3, 2022, Eniola Badmus held an all-white party at a club in Victoria Island, Lagos, and a number of top Nigerian celebrities graced the occasion.

Just like the theme of the event stated, numerous guests turned up in beautiful white outfits. However, just as is expected with Nigerian parties, not all guests fit the brief as some of them freestyled with their outfits and rocked different colours other than white.

Top Nigerian celebrities ranging from musicians, dancers and social media infulencers partied hard with Eniola Badmus. Some of the popular faces of guests at the party includes Olamide, Zlatan Ibile, Poco Lee, Wande Coal, Portable and more.

Source: Legit.ng