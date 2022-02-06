Popular Nigerian singer Wande Coal, recently caused a buzz on social media over his athleticism

The talented vocalist was captured on a video doing an impressive back flip while on a football field

The plus-sized singer’s agility surprised many online users and they all shared their interesting reactions to the clip

Popular Nigerian music star, Wande Coal, has made many headlines on social media following a video of him that trended.

A clip made the rounds online of the plus-sized star showing his agility and athleticism in a way that surprised many people.

In a video that was posted on Snapchat, Wande Coal was captured doing an impressive one handed back flip.

Wande Coal does impressive back flip. Photos: @wandecoal

Source: UGC

The music star who appeared to be on a football field was dressed in a sports wear when he carried out the feat.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Wande bent over, touched the ground with one of his hands, spinned around with his second hand before finally putting his feet back on the ground.

See the video below:

Internet users react

The video caught the attention of many Nigerians and they were impressed. Read some of their comments below:

Official_mrone:

“Waiting for Mr IBU to try this .”

G_e_0r_ge:

“Na dancer no blame ham@.”

Mcirock:

“Wande wey be correct dancer.”

Workofbinus:

“Wands is one of the best break dancers in 9ja. No cap.”

Tony.frank_:

“He is so flexible.., possibly cause of his dancing skills.”

Pretty.juddy:

“And he was so happy he did it.”

_Derik_bennoits_dgaf_:

“Orobo toh bad .”

Psiykehimself_:

“How's he so agileI'm not even that big and I can't do normal summersault.”

Iam_odosa:

“People tends to forget that WANDE COAL & REAL WARRI PIKIN were originally dancers before they became anything else.”

Henry___efe:

“With his body size, who ever thought of that? And me with athletes body not fit do shingbaaa .”

Nice one.

Wande Coal, Olamide, others storm Eniola Badmus' all-white party

On February 3, 2022, Eniola Badmus held an all-white party at a club in Victoria Island, Lagos, and a number of top Nigerian celebrities graced the occasion.

Just like the theme of the event stated, numerous guests turned up in beautiful white outfits. However, just as is expected with Nigerian parties, not all guests fit the brief as some of them freestyled with their outfits and rocked different colours other than white.

Top Nigerian celebrities ranging from musicians, dancers and social media infulencers partied hard with Eniola Badmus. Some of the popular faces of guests at the party includes Olamide, Zlatan Ibile, Poco Lee, Wande Coal, Portable and more.

Source: Legit.ng