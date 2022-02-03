Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the news of singer, Rihanna's pregnancy

Kemi welcomed Rihanna to the baby mamas league as she pronounced herself as the President of Nigeria's branch.

She lampooned people that are always against baby mamas, Nigerians have reacted to her statement

Seasoned journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is the latest Nigerian to react to international music star, Rihanna's pregnancy annoucement.

Kemi used Rihanna's situation to call out some Nigerians who are used to blasing women that gave birth out of wedlock.

Kemi Olunloyo reacts to Rihanna's pregnancy. Credit: @drkemilounloyo @rihanna

Source: Instagram

She took to her Instagram story channel to pronounce herself as the president of Nigerian association of baby mamas (BMAN):

"Nigerians are praising Rihanna on her pregnancy but come under my comment shouting marriage before kid berating we baby mamas.

Awon mumu have you realised Rihanna is a babymama now? Cytified hypocrites."

Check out her story below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Kemi's opinion on baby mama.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Saint.omari:

"She’s saying the truth it’s ridiculous now."

Tinywale:

"She’s a Billionaire Baby mama ! Her own type of Baby Mama different from una own."

Fragrance.planetng:

"What if they secretly got married ??? Just saying."

Blackgirlmagic_o:

"True though. I can't believe Nigerians are congratulating Rihanna but dragging chioma for letting herself be a baby mama."

Eddysland33:

"Thank God this woman isn't a man. Women enjoy your colleagues."

Iamrealebere:

"Same pregnancy ini edo get and the world crucified her."

Enkay_xx:

"He never get who nor go address this matter make una leave Rihanna face our Nigeria."

_Pretty_timmy:

"Baby mama or no baby mama . Every woman should be happy having her own child in her own world"

Obi Cubana, Ebuka other stars sympathise with Don Jazzy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Don Jazzy reacted to the news of Rihanna's pregnancy in a funny way.

The Mavin recod boss took to his verified Instagram page to share a photo of Riri flaunting her baby bump and noted that 'it is finished'.

Don jazzy's reaction to the news of Rihanna's pregnancy got Nigerian celebrities and fans sympathising with him.

