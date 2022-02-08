Actress Yetunde Bakare has received heartwarming messages after making a major announcement

The movie star posed with her handsome man in a lovely picture and announced that he has proposed to her

Bakare also revealed the hashtag for their wedding and hinted that they will be getting married this year

Popular Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare will soon be a married woman and she is excited about the prospect.

The movie star shared a lovely photo with her man on her verified Instagram page and give it a short but meaningful caption.

Yetunde hinted that the mad had proposed to her and she accepted his proposal as the two were spotted in a loved-up photo.

She also revealed the hashtag of their wedding #AJ2022 which is expected to happen later in the year.

The actress captioned the photo as:

"He asked …… She said YES."

Check out her post below:

Congratulatory messages

A number of fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the actress' page to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Iamfaithojo:

"Yesssssssssy congratulations sis.. I’m so happy for you."

Djdimplenipple:

"Congratulations to you."

Folukedaramolasalako:

"Awwww congratulations my love."

Chioma_osonma:

"Abeg na me go handle the aso ebi o."

Yetunde_bakare_addicts:

"What a beautiful Way to start the year.....I’m in awe of how much God’s love you @yetundebakare This is just the beginning to blessings in your life Mama. I’m short of words. I’m so happy."

21forever:

"Our Husband too Fine, Osheyyyyyyyyyyy, Congratulations my darling Yeti I'm so happy for u."

Mariamoluwaseunwaheed:

"Awnnnnnn congratulations momma your joy will last forever."

Officiadayo:

"Awwwww congratulations super happy."

