Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowole is bringing out the youthfulness in her as she rocked to a trending music

The actress shared an animated video of herself grooving to Reekado Banks' hit single, Ozumba Mbadiwe

Sola also made it known that she is always in the move as she gave a piece of advice to her fans, Nigerians have reacted to her beautiful video

Popular Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale is not giving room for any negative energy as she hinted about how she normally lives her life.

The King of Boys star took to her verified Instagram page to share an animated video of herself driving while enjoying the beats of Reekado Bank's hit single, Ozumba Mbadiwe featuring Fireboy DML.

Sola sobowale shares feel good video. Credit: @solasobowale

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the video, the actress made it known that she is always on the move as she's got no time for any negative energies:

"I am always on the move. No negative energy, my advice for the rest of the day, Be happy.. Smile.. and do fhingz."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the post below:

Reactions

A number of Sola's fans and celebrity colleagues have reacted to her animated video.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Rhubeel:

"That’s it momma. Positive vibe, love and light."

Titothewriter:

"This is @kunleremiofficial handiwork! Can’t tell me otherwise!"

Iamakeemadeyemi:

"Lol oba we meuve, but @solasobowale oba where is your driver."

Ucheogbodo:

"Police Dey your back mama."

Empress.umi.butterfly:

"Yes Yes! Lol I am too tickled with the delivery tho! Lolol."

Adeolajunaid_:

"Mummy police is after you."

Onecreativegrrl:

"On my way to scatter relationship before Valentine."

Iammakindell:

"Inside fuel scarcity hmm ok mummy."

Iam_emmizypro:

"What did I just watched ?What’s going on here?"

I'm star-struck: 2Baba declares after meeting Sola Sobowale in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2Baba Idibia met with King of Boys star, Sola Sobowale at an event in Abuja.

The singer who was obviously star-struck expressed his delight at meeting the movie star and he let his fans know about the lovely moment.

2Baba shared the moment of their meeting on his Instagram story with the two stars smiling for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng