BBNaija’s Tochi is no longer a member of the single boy’s club as he has now taken the bold and next step in his relationship

The reality star asked his longtime US lover to marry him and she said yes in a heartwarming video making the rounds online

Fans and colleagues stormed Tochi’s comment section with congratulatory messages for him and his woman

It is indeed an amazing start of the year for former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tochi, who has now taken the next step in his relationship.

The ex-Lockdown star’s US-based woman, Chioma, is currently in Nigeria and he used the opportunity to ask for her hand in marriage.

Moment BBNaija's Tochi proposed to his US-based lover. Photo: @tochi.official

Source: Instagram

Tochi took to his Instagram page with a video showing the beautiful moment.

From indications, the two had gone out for a date night and Chioma had no idea of what Tochi had in store for her.

The clip captured the moment the reality star went on his knees, held on to his lover’s hands and asked her to marry him.

People in the hangout spot couldn’t help but stop what they were doing and watch the beautiful moment play out between the lovers.

Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

kene_st_patrick wrote:

"Congratulations are in order."

symply_r_p said:

"What!!!!! Is this for real?!!!! Wow!!! Congratulations......Mad ooo."

sirdee_da said:

" congratulations bro, I’m truly happy for you, we turn up bro."

achikiwanga said:

"This is beautiful to behold.. indeed many are called but few were chosen."

olydaqueen said:

"This is soooo beautiful to watch❤️❤️❤️ congratulations."

xx_passionn said:

"Omooooooo at last tochi summon courage happy for you both bro."

